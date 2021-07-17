FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Director Fred Merritt Sells 500,000 Shares

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Director Fred Merritt sold 500,000 shares of FCCC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $115,000.00.

Shares of FCIC stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. FCCC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82.

About FCCC

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

