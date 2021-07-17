FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Director Fred Merritt Sells 500,000 Shares

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Director Fred Merritt sold 500,000 shares of FCCC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $115,000.00.
Shares of FCIC stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. FCCC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82.
About FCCC
