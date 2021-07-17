Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FERL remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. 18,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,641. Fearless Films has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Fearless Films
