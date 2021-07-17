Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FERL remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. 18,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,641. Fearless Films has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get Fearless Films alerts:

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.