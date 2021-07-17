FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CTO Sells $887,675.60 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $292.49. 1,975,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,331. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $162.81 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.05. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in FedEx by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

