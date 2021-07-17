Feellike (FLL) Price Up 0% This Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,303.17 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00104062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00144047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,795.16 or 0.99915499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

