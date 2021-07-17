Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Lansing Management LP

Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for about 16.9% of Lansing Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lansing Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ferrari worth $24,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 723,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,330,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.89. The stock had a trading volume of 231,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,764. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.96. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $175.49 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RACE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

