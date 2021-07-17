Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,517. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.99. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.39 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 17.59%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.