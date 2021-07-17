Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $19.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.27 million and the lowest is $19.61 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $20.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $84.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $85.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.11 million, with estimates ranging from $83.91 million to $85.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million.

FDUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.6% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

