Financial Review: Perpetua Resources (PPTA) & Its Rivals

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Perpetua Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources Competitors 295.09% 5.48% 0.04%

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A -$220.63 million -6.76 Perpetua Resources Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.29

Perpetua Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources Competitors 741 3305 3529 104 2.39

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.04%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 54.54%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perpetua Resources competitors beat Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

