Financial Survey: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) & Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Applied Optoelectronics and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00 Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 65.53%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -23.49% -10.53% -5.88% Tokyo Electron 17.36% 26.97% 18.90%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Tokyo Electron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.84 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -4.81 Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 4.85 $2.28 billion $3.74 27.22

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Applied Optoelectronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

