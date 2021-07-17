Financial Survey: TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) versus Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jiuzi and TravelCenters of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A TravelCenters of America 0 0 5 0 3.00

TravelCenters of America has a consensus target price of $29.42, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Given TravelCenters of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and TravelCenters of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A TravelCenters of America -0.02% 0.60% 0.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of TravelCenters of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of TravelCenters of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and TravelCenters of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $8.21 million 10.31 $3.45 million N/A N/A TravelCenters of America $4.85 billion 0.09 -$13.90 million ($0.44) -66.91

Jiuzi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TravelCenters of America.

Summary

TravelCenters of America beats Jiuzi on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. The company's travel stores also offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, music and video products, fresh brewed coffee, hot dogs, prepared sandwiches, and other prepared foods, as well as laundry supplies, clothing, truck accessories, and various electronics; and parking space under the Reserve-It brand name. In addition, the company operates restaurants under the franchise agreement. As of April 8 31, 2021, it operated 273 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names in 44 states in the United States, and the province of Ontario, Canada; 42 standalone restaurants in 12 states in the United States under the Quaker Steak & Lube, or QSL, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride brand names; and 3 standalone truck service facilities under the TA Truck Service brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

