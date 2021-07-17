Firo Trading Down 4.7% This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Firo has a market cap of $56.24 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $4.65 or 0.00014666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,721.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.43 or 0.05972080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.11 or 0.01381127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00380131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00129595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.58 or 0.00613388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00388481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00298746 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,089,105 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.