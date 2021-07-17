First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FACO remained flat at $$2.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. First Acceptance has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.22%.

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.