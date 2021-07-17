First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Short Interest Update

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the June 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FCBP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 21,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $340.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.99. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 32.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

In related news, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.38 per share, with a total value of $206,616.78. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,128.52. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,935 shares of company stock worth $288,775 in the last three months. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Choice Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in First Choice Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

