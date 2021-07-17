First Foundation Advisors Acquires 61,465 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,465 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.09% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

