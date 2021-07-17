First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 187.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

