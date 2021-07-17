First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $667.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.13 and a 1-year high of $670.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $590.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.