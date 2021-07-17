First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,809,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 707,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 113,163 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 193,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIT opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.69. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

