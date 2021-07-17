First Foundation Advisors Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $501.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.59 and a 1 year high of $511.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

