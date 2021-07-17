First Foundation Advisors Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $212.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $573.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

