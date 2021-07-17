First Foundation Advisors Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,657,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $104.71 and a one year high of $151.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

