First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $5,740,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 611.0% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $275.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $196.49 and a 12 month high of $280.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

