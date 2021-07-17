First Foundation Advisors Purchases 542 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $556.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.45 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.