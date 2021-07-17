First Foundation Advisors Sells 12,005 Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 1.16% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.