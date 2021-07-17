First Foundation Advisors Sells 804 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.41. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

