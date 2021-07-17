First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.60.
Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75.
In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,453,000. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,865,400.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
