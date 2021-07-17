First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.60.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,453,000. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,865,400.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

