First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 351.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period.

