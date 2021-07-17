Flamingo Price Down 6% Over Last Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $52.01 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00103387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00144298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.53 or 0.99985579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

