Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.94. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

