Flow (FLOW) Hits Market Cap of $809.94 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Flow has a market capitalization of $809.94 million and approximately $196.59 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $15.90 or 0.00050685 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00102299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00144821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,455.98 or 1.00287181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

