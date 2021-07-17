Flow (FLOW) Price Tops $16.29 on Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.29 or 0.00050522 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $829.82 million and approximately $133.14 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00106411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00145870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.17 or 1.00266252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

