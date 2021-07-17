Flux (FLUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.12 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Flux has a market capitalization of $17.12 million and approximately $230,006.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.0942 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00303007 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00126138 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00160821 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002039 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 181,665,140 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

