Folder Protocol (FOL) Hits Market Cap of $3.43 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $853,900.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00103424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00144725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,682.54 or 0.99963367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

