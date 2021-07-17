Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $21.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.08 billion and the lowest is $19.90 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $16.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $125.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.52 billion to $129.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.04 billion to $156.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,483,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.