Formation Fi Hits Market Cap of $6.17 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $622,245.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.25 or 1.00153565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using US dollars.

