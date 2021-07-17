Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt Sells 5,000 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. 1,752,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,950. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

