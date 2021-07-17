FortKnoxster (FKX) 1-Day Volume Tops $179,674.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $179,674.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00793661 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.