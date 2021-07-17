Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $74,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSM opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.