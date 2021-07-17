Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

