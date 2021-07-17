Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,311,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,925.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 769,374 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

