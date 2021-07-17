Frax Share (FXS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.78 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00009771 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $50.05 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

