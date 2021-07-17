Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 417,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Quotient Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 514,316 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,829,829.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $670,231 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

