Fred Alger Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,565,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,222,000 after acquiring an additional 855,625 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.35.

JD opened at $75.59 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.