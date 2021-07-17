Fred Alger Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 54,783 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $371.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.28.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

