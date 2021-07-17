Fred Alger Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.68. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

