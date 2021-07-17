Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,747 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.25% of GrowGeneration worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after buying an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after buying an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $16,309,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GRWG opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 159.16 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 186,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,504.90. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 186,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,460.88. Insiders sold 512,489 shares of company stock valued at $22,240,266 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.