Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 773,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRNGU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $127,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.