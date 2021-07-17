Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 850,516 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 850,516 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $148.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

