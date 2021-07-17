Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FMANF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,342. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
