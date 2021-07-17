Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FMANF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,342. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

