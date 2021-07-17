Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €70.09 ($82.46).

Several research firms recently weighed in on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of FME stock opened at €69.80 ($82.12) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is €68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

