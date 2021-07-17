Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in June

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNLPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. 9,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

